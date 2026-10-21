Former Sports Ministry official Zimba dies waiting for justice

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-Former Sports Ministry official Rodwell Zimba, who spent 28 years seeking justice in court over unpaid salaries and benefits, has died.

His son, Gerald Zimba, confirmed his death, saying his father’s condition deteriorated yesterday while he was being taken to hospital.

“He has been on and off for some time. But things got worse yesterday and he was taken to the hospital. It seems he died on the way because when we arrived at the hospital, the doctor said he had already passed on,” he said.

Gerald said his father would be buried at HHI Cemetery on Thursday.

Zimba was arrested during the rule of former president Hastings Kamuzu Banda on accusations of tribalism.

After interrogation by then Special Branch head Focus Gwede, he was sent to a detention centre in Zomba.

At the time, he was working as an under-secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture.

After the introduction of multiparty democracy, Zimba sued the government, seeking payment of his withheld salary, allowances, pension and gratuity.

Twenty-eight years later, the case remains in court.

However, Zimba has died without seeing its conclusion.

Source: Nationonline