Poor officiation costs Malawi’s female boxer Anisha Basheel’ title in France

By Edwin Mbewe



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The President of Malawi Professional Boxing Control Body (MPBCB) Lonzoe Defector Zimba has attributed Anisha Basheel’s loss to Estelle Mossely in France to poor officiation.

Basheel nicknamed THE MASSACRE lost on points to the French boxer Estelle Mossely on Friday night, February 17, 2023 in France in the International Boxing Organization (IBO) Championship lightweight category.

Zimba said Basheel dominated the bout but the umpire made several questionable decisions against the boxer.

He added that every combination from his boxer was taken as a foul.

Zimba disclosed that Anisha’s counterpart Estelle was also clever enough as she used her movements to disturb Basheel’s plans of landing her with powerful punches that could have resulted into the technical Knock Out.

“Its hard to be declared a winner abroad after finishing all rounds as every organization favours their boxer. The only way is winning the fight through TKO. But I am happy for Basheel”, said Zimba.

Meanwhile speaking to this publication before she left for France Basheel said is afraid of being stripped off African Boxing Union (ABU) championship she won in 2017 arguing that she is failing to defend it due to lack of promoters.

Zimba acknowledged that there were indeed fears that the belt can be stripped off from the boxer but reasoned with his fellow ABU members to give the Massacre time as it is not her problem for not defending the belt but rather lack of promoters.

Anisha lost to Mossely (from right)

He however revealed that the body is currently searching for the possible promoters to organize the fight soon, “One of them is Mike Chitenje of Mulanje lust boxing Promotion”.

Basheel has played 20 professional bouts,winning 10 of which 8 were through TKO while 2 through points.

She has lost 10,9 through unanimous decisions and 1 TKO against Lolita Muzeya who has defeated her three times on 28 November 2015.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...