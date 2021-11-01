Simeon Super Power Tcheta gets belt

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Simeon Super Power Tcheta has snatched the lightweight belt from Charles the baby face Misanjo in a highly contested bout hosted at M1 Center Point in the capital Lilongwe on Sunday, October 31, ,2021.

The Baby face who has kept the belt for almost four years started on a high note to defend the belt as he controlled the bout from round one up to round number seven. From round Eight Tcheta, as his name THE SUPERPOWER suggests, slowly started overpowering Misanjo, round nine and ten it was almost a fifty fifty affair.

In Round eleven,the Mchinji based boxer Misanjo seemed to be exhausted with the jabs and the uppercuts showered on him by Tcheta.

The Superpower continued with his dominance till his opponent was left lay down in pain,and yes it was the end of the road for Misanjo and the umpire ended the bout and declared Kamuzu Barracks Soldier Tcheta the Champion for Middleweight belt in the country on TKO in round Eleven.

After the bout,Misanjo acknowledged his opponent was Super Power,and wished Tcheta all the best as he will be shining with the belt. On his part Simeon Tcheta said Misanjo gave him a tough bout which he didn’t expect.

“Misanjo is the only boxer who has reached this round against me,I have to thank him,pali nyama ziwiri zomwe zatsala(Kudakwache Banda and Chikondi Makawa they have to challenge this bout,” delighted Tcheta.

Lonzoe Defector Zimba,President of Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board (MPBCB) applauded the two boxers for the good bout showcased .

Zimba observes that the two managed to finish the match mutually saying previous bouts have been ending in contest.

Lonzoe further said that soon the ring problems which the board has been facing will be history adding that “There is an agreement signed by the Ministry of Youths and Sports with the Sponsor to buy them two international standard rings”

In supporting bouts,Yobe Kanyunya defeated Alick Mbemba through Technical Knock Out in round four,Robert Kachiza won through points over Damiano Mphepo while Yohane Banda defeated Alexander Likande.

Platinum Boxing Promotions sanctioned the bout,their first since given the licence by MPBCB.

