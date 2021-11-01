BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-FDH bank won four awards during this year’s Malawi Marketing Awards giving confidence towards liable service to the general public.

The bank got the awards over the weekend during Marketers conference in the lakeshore district of Salima.

The four categories the bank has won including Commercial of the Year (TV), Internal Engagement Initiative of the Year, Local Marketing of the Year (Product) and Local Marketing of the Year (Brand).

FDH Head of Marketing and Communication Levie Nkunika told The Maravi Post that the awards are motivation to keep improving in serving the customers better.

“As a growing and learning homegrown brand, we are humbled and equally inspired and challenged with the honor we have received during the Institute of Marketing in Malawi 2021 Awards. The recognition is motivation for us to keep improving our game so that we bring superior value to our customers.

“We have also managed to achieve this because of the team at FDH across the country, we wouldn’t have achieved this without our dedicated staff members with unwavering support and guidance from the executive leadership,” delighted Nkunika.

