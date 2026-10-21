BASMAL challenges Mo626 Varsity teams to up their game

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Basketball Association of Malawi (BASMAL) has challenged teams competing in the Mo626 Varsity Games during the regional zones competition to build their momentum and prepare for tougher competition at the national championship.

Speaking after the games at University of Malawi (UNIMA) in Zomba on Saturday, BASMAL Technical Director Hope Chisamanga said there were noticeable improvements in several teams during the competition but warned that progressing through the regional stages should not make them complacent.

“The players should not be comfortable. They need to work extra hard, as the games are just getting started,” said Chisamanga.

He added that the competition provides university students with an opportunity to test their abilities.

Chisamanga said the level of competition is important to the continued development of basketball in Malawi.

“This is all thanks to National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc’s support,” said Chisamanga.

NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Mphepo-Hiwa said the Bank was pleased to see the Mo626 Varsity Games making steady progress as the competition approaches the final stage.

“As a Bank, empowering young people is one of our commitments, and the Mo626 Varsity Games are one of a kind. They have created a platform for university students to showcase their sporting abilities, and we are happy to see this,” said Mphepo-Hiwa.

The latest fixtures included a close 33-31 men’s victory for Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) over the University of Malawi (UNIMA).

Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) beat MUST 42-33, while Malawi College of Accountancy (MCA) defeated DMI University 56-37.

In the women’s category, MUBAS beat UNIMA 64-6, MUST defeated the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) 31-15.

KUHeS then overcame DMI University 25-8.

The national championship is the next major stage of the competition, with teams expected to compete for the title.