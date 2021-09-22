Former US president Trump sues niece and NY times for leaking his 2018 confidential tax records

The Ex-President of US, Donald Trump, has sued his niece Mary Trump and The New York Times newspaper for allegedly obtaining his confidential tax returns records illegally and published them in the paper’s Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation.

Trump’s lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in Dutchess County, New York city by attorney Alina Habba.

According to the lawsuit, newspaper the alleges that the newspaper reporters Susanne Craig, David Barstow and Russ Buettner convinced Mary Trump to smuggle records out of her attorney’s office and turn them over to the Times despite her having signed a confidentiality agreement in 2001 after settling a contentious legal battle over the will of Frederick Trump, Donald’s father and Mary’s grandfather.

The New York Times and the three journalists won the Pulitzer in 2019 for their investigation of the Trump family’s finances, which the Pulitzer Prize Board said “debunked his claims of self-made wealth and revealed a business empire riddled with tax dodges”, All Jazeera reported.

Trump has been fighting against the disclosure of his tax returns and other financial records for the longest time.

The new lawsuit seeks follows a suit filed by Charles Harder on behalf of Donald Trump’s brother, Robert, who tried to stop Mary Trump and publisher Simon & Schuster from releasing her memoir titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man”.

Mary was the daughter of the eldest Trump brother Fred Trump Jr, who died in 1981 from complications due to alcoholism.

Commenting on the matter, the spokesperson for New York Times said the current lawsuit is an attempt to silence independent news organizations and the paper will vigorously defend against it.