By Chrissy Nkumba

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Namwera Police Post in Mangochi on Wednesday arrested Jazaka Salimu, 53, Shabani Nice, 22 and two teenagers of 15 and 16 years old who are suspected to have been stealing cash and commodities at Chipiku Stores in the district.

Amina Tepani Daud the spokesperson for Mangochi Poice said according to the shop Manageress Memory Kenani, 28, for the past six months the shop had been experiencing shortages of cash and items.

She added that two weeks ago police were tipped by members of the community that a team of teenagers were behind the stealing.

They used to sneak into the shop close to lunch time and hide until staff members break for lunch.

Daud further said that in the process, they stole cash and some stuff then come out when the shop is reopened after lunch time while the staff members are busy attending to customers.

She added that Namwera Police invited the manageress and informed her of the development.

The police publicist added that law enforcers were also advised to check thoroughly inside the shop especially the storeroom, cash made and airtime scratch cards before allowing customers in.

“On April 4, 2022 after lunch the staff members did as advised and the 16- year – old boy (one of the suspect) was found inside the storeroom hiding on mattresses and she informed police who rushed to scene and recovered MK772,000 from the boy. He also revealed to have been operating with his three accomplices. The same day two were arrested while one is at large,” said Daudi.

Further more, Police also arrested Salimu, a shop owner at Namwera Market after it was revealed that he is the master-minder of the deal and the one who was sending the boys to steal.

Meanwhile, investigations are still underway to arrest the remaining suspects.

All suspects hail from Traditional Authority (T.A) Jalasi in Mangochi.

