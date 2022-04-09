By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) have engaged 30 journalists from different media houses on how to report on fuel pricing in the country.

MERA public Relations Officer, Fitina Nkhonje said journalists are the key to information sharing and for them to have enough knowledge will help in the betterment of energy sector reporting.

Nkhonje observes that communities have several misconceptions on fuel pricing saying the sensitisation meeting will help journalists to spread the right information.

She said fuel pricing determined through the automatic pricing mechanism.

Nkhonje added that the energy committee meet every first Tuesday of the month to decide on fuel pricing.

Journalists on fuel pricing

She said the committee report to the board on its recommendations and within 48 hours as provided in the liquid fuels and gas production and supply.

Echoing on the same Director of Economic Regulation, Chimwemwe Dunkalo disclosed that the country risk the fuel hiking due to Russia and Ukraine wrangle as Russia has a 25 percent supply country wide.

Dunkalo said Malawi fuel pricing is settled using price stabilisation fund with the aim of ensuring price stability of petroleum products.

MERA aims at prescribing and collecting fees, charges and levies on liquid fuel, gas, diesel petroleum gas just to mention a few.

