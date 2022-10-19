– Advertisement –

Ghana’s currency the cedi on Monday become the world’s worst-performing currency in 2022.

The West African nation is facing serious economic crisis and now in discussions with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.

The depreciating levels of the cedi though is compounding the economic plights of citizens and businesses.

This year the cedi has lost value to more than 45%, the most among 148 currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

It now trading at 11.2750/$ in the capital, Accra this week as it approaches 12/$. This trend of decline of the cedi has accelerated since the beginning of 2022.

The currency has overtaken the losses of the Sri Lankan rupee, which has slid nearly 45% this year as the country also seeks an IMF loan following a debt default.

Citizens have been venting their frustrations at the depreciation of the cedi this year.

Ghana is not the only country battling with its currency. Kenya is also in the news for this reason.

Ghana is hoping to access a credit facility worth $3bn in loans over three years to help address its challenges.

The IMF has been slow to yield to Ghana’s request as they require a debt sustainability plan, before lending the country its requested billion bailouts.

Source: Africafeeds.com

