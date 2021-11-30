– Advertisement –





Guinea’s deposed president, Alpha Conde has been released by the ruling military junta after weeks of calls by the international community for that to be done.

Mr. Conde is now reported by the soldiers to have been moved to his wife’s home in the capital Conakry.

The ruling junta, the National Rally Committee for Development (CNRD), said in a statement broadcast on state television that the former president is now with his wife, Hadja Djene Kaba Condé.

The military rulers said they would “continue to provide the former head of state with treatment worthy of his rank, and this without any national or international pressure”.

Mr. Conde, 83 was ousted in a military coup on September 5 and was held in detention for months despite international pressure for him to be freed.

p data-reactid=”.1hfn18vhlnc.1.0.1.1.1.1:$post-61a5adaa7b70b1571927bcef.0.6.0.0:$post_5″>He first came to power in 2010 in Guinea’s first democratic transfer of power after that year’s presidential election.

Last year there tension was high in Guinea with some streets reportedly deserted as security forces patrolled them to contain a post election violence.

Supporters of the opposition had been clashed with security forces after Alpha Condé won a third term in office.

Before the 2020 elections, he pushed through a new constitution which he argued would modernize the country.

The changes to the constitution allowed him to bypass a two-term limit for presidents in order to seek a third term.

When he was ousted Guinea got suspended from the West Africa’s regional bloc, Ecowas, following the coup.

Ecowas also imposed travel bans and a freeze on the financial assets of Guinea’s coup leaders and their families.

The military rulers have stood their grounds saying they will restore democratic rule to Guinea according to their own timeline.

Source: Africafeeds.com

