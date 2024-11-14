“Health care a right for all”-assures Chakwera

By Sylvester Kumwenda

DOWA-(MANA)-President Lazarus Chakwera has on Thursday said all Malawians, despite the areas they reside must enjoy equal access to quality health care.

He was speaking at Nalunga in Dowa East Constituency during a whistle aimed at amongst other things, appreciating projects being implemented in the district.

He said as access to health services being a birthright to all, government is establishing health facilities even in hard-to-reach areas so that people in these areas also enjoy good health services.

“Whether it is in hard-to-reach areas, we are constructing new health infrastructures and doing rehabilitation works just like here at Nalunga, where we have new health infrastructures including a modern maternity wing,” he said.

The facility will be able to admit 40 expectant women at once. There is also a new under five clinic and Outpatient Department.

“The goal is that people in rural areas should at least enjoy the same health services as those in the urban areas. We do not want segregation in service provision, that is why if you go into the remote areas, you will find developmental projects happening there,” said Chakwera.

Speaking at Matekenya trading center, Chakwera said he came into power to change fortunes of people in rural areas like Matekenya by providing them with health facilities, road networks, electricity, amongst other developments.

Parliamentarian for Dowa North East Sam Kawale, who is also minister of agriculture, said the area was one of the most sidelined in terms of development.

“But when you promised us development four years ago, people placed their hopes on you. Our coming here is to thank you because you have kept your promise and brought development here.

“We have a health post which we are turning into a health centre, we have piped water for the first time in our history at Matekenya. We have electricity under MAREP. People are also able to buy fertiliser right here in the village. You have given us hope and a new lease of life,” said Kawale.

Senior Chief Inkosi Msakambewa in his remarks thanked the president for the developments. He, however, asked for a fast track in construction of roads to improve mobility in the area.