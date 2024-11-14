Machinga East legislator Jolobala worried with WFP food distribution delays to hunger-stricken communities

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Machinga East legislator Esther Jolobala is worried with World Food Program (WFP) maize distribution delays to hunger stricken communities.

Jolobala told The Maravi Post in an interview that despite President Chakwera’s declaration of Machinga District as an emergency area WFP has not distributed maize to the community.

The lawmaker stated that WFP was expected to distribute maize between October and November, as the district had been significantly affected by Cyclone Freddy.

Jolobala emphasized that the local population is facing severe food shortages, which pose risks of health issues due to malnutrition.

“We genuinely appreciate the promise that WFP made to our community, but it’s time for them to fulfill that promise before we lose more beneficiaries,” Jolobala said.

She also pointed out that the processes and procedures involved in the distribution are taking too long, leading to some children suffering from hunger-related issues.

Additionally, she mentioned that community members are unable to participate in development projects, as only healthy individuals can engage in such activities.

Jolobala therefore called on WFP to expedite the maize distribution in severely affected areas, including Paramount Chief Kawinga, Traditional Authority (T/A) Nkoola, T/A Mchiguza, and Sub T/A Guga.

Recently, Apostle Kawinga of Salvation for All Ministries donated 2,000 bags of maize to some community members in the district to address hunger issues.