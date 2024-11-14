Chakwera for locals portable access to safe water

By Sylvester Kumwenda

DOWA-(MANA)-President Lazarus Chakwera has said government is committed in making sure all Malawians have access to safe water as one way of ensuring healthy lives for Malawians.

He was speaking Thursday to multitudes gathered at Chezi trading centre in Dowa southeast constituency during a whistle stop the president is conducting in the district.

Chakwera said as government is implementing various developments, one priority area is provision of clean and safe water to people.

“We want all Malawians to have safe water and that is why we are intensifying installing piped water systems like what we are doing here at Chezi. We are also constructing dams to make sure we have adequate water for all. The idea is to in the future, do away with boreholes.

“We are doing all this to reduce risks of diseases like cholera because we do not want a repeat of what happened a few years ago, so it is our responsibility as government to put in place efforts to ensure a healthy population,” he said.

The president also said government will continue with food distribution exercises to people around Chezi and Dowa as a whole.

“Farmers here are hardworking and produce a lot and they feed the country as well.

“But we experienced food shortages because of erratic weather trends. As government, we will continue with maize distribution and enroll other beneficiaries on the program so that all are saved from hunger,” he said.



LOn this, he added saying government will also make sure of availability of fertiliser so that all may be able to access the commodity.

He then committed to providing more development to improve lives of people in Dowa. But the president asked people to go and register in large numbers so that they may be able to vote in the forthcoming elections.

In her remarks, parliamentarian for the area Halima Daudi who is also deputy minister of health said the president deserves to be applauded for the various developments he is implementing in the country.

“You have done a lot of which others have failed in more than 20 years. You are trying your best to give us food, schools, bridges and roads. In terms of fertiliser, people here have already started purchasing in readiness of this growing season.

“The only way we can show our appreciation is to make sure we all register and vote for you in the 2025 elections,” said Daudi.

Traditional Authority Nkukula speaking earlier said people from the area appreciated the coming of the president as this indicated the love the president has for the people in the area.

He described the area as stronghold for the president, and said people are ready for the 2025 elections.

He then thanked the president for maize distribution initiatives but asked that more young people are included on programs like NEEF.