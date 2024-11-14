San Francisco 80 years later: UNDP convenes an international conference of AI private sector leaders from Africa and G7 countries with the G7 Italian Presidency and as part of the Italy-Africa Mattei Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, 14th November 2024 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- This week, the United Nations’ leading development agency (UNDP) and the G7 Italian Presidency, along with a delegation of private sector leaders from the African continent, is meeting with G7 AI leaders in San Francisco, hosted by the Italy Consul General in San Francisco with Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (MMIT), InnoVit and CDP. With the UNDP delegation led by the Chief Digital Officer Robert Opp, and the Italy delegation led by Fausta Bergamotto, Undersecretary of State, Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy the objective is clear: we must bend the arc of AI collectively to benefit sustainable development in Africa.

The AI Hub for Sustainable Development is co-led by UNDP and Italy’s MMIT. Following the G7 Leaders Declaration, the Hub aims to co-create innovative partnerships, solutions, and investments between G7 and Africa’s private sector to transform energy, agriculture, health, water, education and training, and infrastructure in Africa.

This international conference focused on four key areas of opportunities for development: 1) inclusive and representative datasets including low resourced languages, 2) local AI talent development across Africa in countries, 3) accessible and affordable green computing infrastructure, and 4) enabling environments for responsible AI adoption.

As history was written in 1945 during the drafting of the UN Charter in San Francisco that gave birth to the United Nations, this international conference lays the fertile ground to anchor sustainable development at the heart of AI private sector globally and in Africa – and collectively move beyond goodwill and commitments to impactful, scalable partnerships with the private sector for AI-led industrial growth, one where Africa is an equal partner for years to come.

Leaders from the Italian government, UNDP, and Silicon Valley’s investment community commented on the significance of the G7 Italian Presidency Special Event:

Vincenzo Del Monaco, Minister Plenipotentiary at the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy and Co-chair of the G7 Digital and Tech Working Group:

“True to the spirit of the Italy-Africa Mattei plan, we need to ensure AI is an equal partnership opportunity with Africa. The AI Hub is a space for collective action with the pivotal role of the G7 and African industry.”

Keyzom Massally, Head of Digital & AI Programmes, UNDP:

“Sustainable development is facing multidimensional crises of trust and innovations that do not put people at the center of AI. Building on the AI commitments of G7 countries, we must convene in shared spaces to understand, learn, and co-create, and go beyond the status quo of global AI development. This is the goal of the AI Hub for Sustainable Development. Coming to San Francisco with African private sector leaders is a demonstration of how we must go beyond dialogue to people-focused impact for development at scale.”

Ali Diallo, CEO and Founder, Aurion Capital:

“With Aurion Capital, we are mobilizing capital to invest in AI-enabled companies supporting rural and emerging economies and at the same time, educating local stakeholders around ways to attract the right kinds of investments in the form of public, private, and institutional capital to solve challenges in key sectors like healthcare and energy. Our funds are committed to empowering startups and innovation-driven enterprises that build transformational digital solutions that strengthen the footprint of America and of its allies on the international stage. Investing in critical digital infrastructure in an ever-changing geo-political landscape requires strong collaborations between all stakeholders; as a result, we are seeing significant interest from American investors and companies to build stronger bridges across Rural America and international markets such Italy and Africa through partnerships with local entrepreneurs and government agencies to ensure long term growth and sustainability.”

Some notable African leaders working at the country-level for development at the international conference include: Tonee Ndungu, Founder, Kytabu; Alex Tsado, Founder and CEO, Ahura AI; Houda Ghozzi, CEO, Open Startup International; Daniel Boateng, Venture Talent Specialist, The Future List; and Sam Yala, President of the African Institute of Mathematical Sciences (AIMS).

About the International Conference: Growing Together – Innovitsf

About UNDP: https://www.undp.org/about-us

About the AI Hub for Sustainable Development: https://www.aihubfordevelopment.org/about

About Aurion Capital: https://www.aurioncapital.com

