Hilltop Academy Spreads Love and Kindness on World Kindness Day

By Twink Jones Gadama

Hilltop Academy joined the global community in commemorating World Kindness Day on November 13, with a heartwarming display of generosity and compassion.

The school’s administration emphasized the significance of the day to students, highlighting the importance of kindness in creating a harmonious and supportive community.

“Our students were enthusiastic about participating in World Kindness Day,” said Hilltop Academy’s Administrator Mahomed Hakter. “We encouraged them to show kindness to their peers through small acts of generosity.”

Students took the initiative to buy doughnuts at their own expense and share them with friends, demonstrating the true spirit of kindness.

“I bought doughnuts for my friends because I wanted to make them smile,” said an Year 8 student, Habiba Mughees “It’s a small act, but it makes a big difference.”

Parents and guardians also supported the initiative, donating funds to purchase additional doughnuts for students.

“We’re grateful for the support from parents and guardians,” Mahomed said. “Their contributions helped make this day even more special.”

Throughout the day, students engaged in various acts of kindness, from helping their peers with homework to offering words of encouragement.

“Kindness is contagious,” said year 7 student, Tupali Washali. “When someone shows me kindness, it inspires me to do the same for others.”

Hilltop Academy’s World Kindness Day celebration served as a reminder that even small acts of kindness can have a profound impact.

“Kindness breaks down barriers and fosters a sense of community,” Hakter said. “We’re proud of our students for embracing this values.”

The school plans to continue promoting kindness throughout the year, incorporating it into their curriculum and extracurricular activities.

Student Reflections

“I learned that kindness doesn’t have to be expensive,” said year 5 student, who didn’t want to be named. “A simple smile or kind word can make someone’s day.”

“World Kindness Day reminded me to appreciate the people around me,” said an year 7 student, Suzana Fatchi. “I’ll strive to be kind every day, not just on special occasions.”

Parental Support

“We’re thrilled to see our children embracing kindness,” Miss Esther said. “Hilltop Academy’s initiative has inspired us to promote kindness at home,”She concluded.

As Hilltop Academy continues to spread love and kindness, they serve as a shining example for other schools and communities.

“Kindness has the power to transform lives,” Miss Theo concluded. “We’re committed to nurturing a culture of kindness that extends beyond our school walls.”

With their World Kindness Day celebration, Hilltop Academy has set a remarkable example for others to follow, demonstrating that kindness can be a powerful catalyst for positive change.