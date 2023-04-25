Ichocho Power Security licence revoked over TikTok false kidnapping claims

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Ministry of Homeland Security has revoked Ichocho Power Security (IPS) company licence for causing serious threats to the Nation.

Minister of Homeland Security, Zikhale Ng’oma told media conference in Lilongwe on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 that the Ministry will assess all the security companies to see if they have required licence to operate in the country.

He strongly warnethe companies to stop using army attires as it is posing threats to the nation.

The minister also instructed immigration Officials , Malawi police commissioner of refugees and National Registration Bureau (NRB) to start refugees head count.

Ichocho Security company founder made a video on social media threatening to kidnap Jai Banda son,Toderai Banda if he will fail to represent them to be one of government security agency.