Bangwe All Stars FC up with Man of the Match awards

By Edwin Mbewe



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Rookies Bangwe All Stars FC players have all reasons to smile as Fadweck Matemba one of the board members has come up with an initiative of awarding outstanding players in the TNM Super League and cup games.

Matemba who once served as Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC General Secretary has pledged that every player who would be voted man of the match for the new promoted TNM Superleague outfit will be getting a cool MK100,000.

Yamikani Mologeni has already received the money for being voted man of the match in their opening match of the 2023 TNM Superleague season against Mighty Tigers FC in which they drew 0-0.

Matemba said he thought of introducing the initiative to step up the competition amongst the players hence winning more games.

Team Manager of the club Stevie Madeira has commended the initiative saying will motiivate players to do more for the club with good results.

“It is a good initiative, just last Saturday Yamikani Mologeni received the cash when we drew against Tigers.

“As Bangwe All Stars FC, our main objective as of now is to survive in the league but we are upbeat that we will do better”, Madeira said.

Bangwe All Stars FC are yet to collect maximum points from two games they have played in week 1 and 2, and they are yet to lose as they have drawn all the matches.

They drew 0-0 against Mighty Tigers FC in the first week before a 1-1 draw against Dedza Dynamos FC.

This coming weekend they welcome 2022 runners up Blue Eagles FC who are yet to win a game in the 2023 season at Mulanje Park Stadium.