Roads Authority given two weeks to rehabilitate Neno road

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Neno district concerned Citizens of Neno has given 14 days Ultimutum to National Roads Authority (NRA) to ensure that Mwanza, Neno ,Tsangano construction resumes and to allow the contractor to effect the necessary price adjustment.

Addressing NRA officials in Lilongwe on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the grouping’s Chairperson Robert Ngaiyaye said failure to adhere to the call people of Neno deserve will not hesitate to demonstrate peacefully to show their disappointment and anger against the Malawi Government.

He said there is a need of removing the 30 Percent Local Contractor element unconditionally, and advise the National construction Industry council (NCIC) to remove the stop order imposed on the Contractor.

Ngaiyaye said despite Minister of Public Works visit on February 25, this year and recommendation for the completion of the road within 180 days, little or no progress has been made.

The contractor has cited financial challenges and lack of price adjustment consideration as reasons for halting work.

Ngaiyaye said the meeting with the NRA officials seek answers and solutions to the causes of the delay in the speedy completion of a quality Neno Road.

“As representatives we request clarity on the rumours of China Geo leaving the site due to financial challenges, and the NCIC stop order on the 30% Local Subcontractor element that the Contractor missed.

He said they also seek to understand why the Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure Development has not responded to the contractor’s request for a price adjustment and whether it would be possible to remove the 30% Local Contractor element to enable progress.

Ngayaiye obsereves that people from Neno are very tired with unfulfilled promises, now urge politicians to stop using Neno District as a political tool for votes and instead prioritize the speedy completion of the Neno Road to improve the lives and opportunities of the people of Neno.

“Neno people are also tax payers and deserve the same development as any other Malawian,” said Ngaiyaye.

He added that in order to ensure that the construction of Neno Road is completed in a timely manner by providing the necessary support to the contractor to ensure that they are able to complete the project according to the agreed timeline.

He has urged NRA to ensure that the community is kept informed about the progress of the project, and that their concerns are taken seriously and addressed promptly.

He therefore urge you to take prompt and decisive action to ensure that the Neno Road.

On her part, NRA Public Relations officer Portia KajangaNe assured the grouping to handle concerns their within 5 days.

Kajanga said they will inform the ministry of transport to intervene in the matter as soon as possible as the will ask the contractor to start maintaining the road

Advocacy Groups representing the people of Neno District on the construction of the Neno Road are non-political social groups, united on their resolve and mission to ensure the speedy completion of the Neno Tarmac Road to bitumen standard.