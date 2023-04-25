Hype ahead of MK13m Kavina trophy kick off

By Edwin Mbewe



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The preparations for the MK13 million King Kavina Trophy expected to kick of at Champions Stadium in Dowa, Mponela from May 7, 2023, are well progressing.

The trophy sponsor King Kavina disclosed the development when he dated officials of the 32 participating teams at his Butchery in Area 49 in the capital Lilongwe on Saturday, April 22, to map out the way forward of the trophy in a professional manner with a vision to achieve the intended objective.

Kavina disclosed that the 32 teams must pay MK50,000 to cater for registration and identity cards processing fees and this should be done before 1st May 2023.

The teams have also been advised to register their players.

Kavina therefore pledged to meet part payment transportation costs for all teams.

Tentatively, the trophy is to be launched on 7th May 2023 at Champions Stadium at Mponela-Dowa.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve FC and Dzaleka Future FC have been picked by the organising committee to participate in the launch and Veteran Musician and his Zembani Band will spice up the occasion.

The 32 team’s trophy will be played on knock out basis and the champion will get MK3.5 million, second placed MK2 million, third placed MK1 million and fourth placed MK750,000.

The sponsor added there will be individual awards during games, being man of the match who will be pocketing MK15,000.