What: The 5th Africa Energy Market Place (AEMP)

Who: African Development Bank

When: 26 to 29 October 2021

Where: Virtual via Zoom

The African Development Bank is organizing the 5th edition of the Africa Energy Market Place (AEMP), focused on five selected countries (Kenya, Tunisia, Cameroon, Guinea, Mozambique). The theme of the event is Identifying opportunities across the energy value chain: Resolving bottlenecks and unlocking investments.

The 5th AEMP aims to bring together governments, the private sector and development partners to highlight and discuss strategic projects, whilst advancing priority energy sector reforms in the five selected countries.

There will be a combination of plenary sessions to open and close the event, and three roundtable discussions per selected country. Among others, the country roundtable discussions will focus on the three main thematic areas: generation, transmission, and access.

Registration links are below

Plenary sessions: Open to the public. Please click here.

Country sessions:

For Guinea, please click here.

For Cameroon, please click here.

For Kenya, please click here.

For Mozambique, please click here.

For Tunisia, please click here.

Source African Development Bank Group