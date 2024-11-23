Information Minister Moses Kunkuyu stoned in Ndirande for disrupting business

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu’s convoy on Friday, November 22, 2024 was stoned in Ndirande Township in Blantyre

Consequently, Kunkuyu to cut short his tour which was supposed to take him to Limbe and then to Thyolo, reportedly on an assignment to speak with people on the actions the government is taking to address the raft of challenges Malawians are facing.

However, Police fired teargas to quell the violence.

There has been no official position as to what triggered the protest.

But a video clip circulating on social media depicts a man who identifies himself as secretary for Ndirande Market complaining that that Kunkuyu’s convoy had disrupted business in the township.

“We just heard the minister is coming to the township and people pelted stones at his convoy because it was disturbing us.

“Let me warn politicians that we have leaders of this community here and politicians cannot use their powers to just come into this area without letting us know”, says the man.

He added, “We are the owners of this area and politicians should respect that. They can’t disrupt us simply because they have money and power.

“When you were in opposition, you would come and speak with us first that you have an event to do here or you want to pass by. Today, you are just barging into our territory and disrupting our lives”.

He explains further amid chants from other market members, “Because of that, traders are leaving now because of the police teargas. We warn politicians to not just come here. We might look to be people without money but we are the owners of the market”

In another clip, the residents are seen mobbing vehicles in the convoy, including police cars, while chanting and then pelting stones.

In reaction, Kunkuyu called off his tour to Limbe and Thyolo and condemned the incident, saying he suspected it was politically motivated.

The minister said, “Malawi Congress Party (MCP) does not tolerate violence and the incident will not affect its plans towards Malawians.

“We will not stop helping people in Ndirande and other areas because of this. It is a bad practice and we do not tolerate it”

That incident comes barely two weeks after panga-wielding hoodlums in Lilongwe disrupted a demonstration which opposition political parties had organised to protest what they say are irregularities in voter registration ahead of the elections next year.

In his comment on these incidents, political analyst Ernest Thindwa told Times Group said that lack of seriousness among stakeholders is fueling the violence.

Thindwa warned the violence could only worsen unless urgent action is taken.

“The country has deliberately tamed the malpractice over the years, and the situation will continue to deteriorate if political stakeholders fail to address it now,” he warned.

Malawi goes to polls in ten months time on September 17, 2025.