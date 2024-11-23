Opposition leader Chaponda wants Chakwera in Parliament to address fuel, forex crisis

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-As Parliament prepares to reconvene on Monday,for the 6th meeting of the 50th session to review the 2024-2025 budget, Leader of the Opposition (LOP) George Chaponda has called for President Chakwera to appear before the August House to address matters of national importance.

Some of the key issues Chakwera needs to address including fuel and forex crisis, economic recovery, fertilizer shortages, corruption, hunger, human rights concerns, late vice president Saulos Chilima’s plane clash inquiry progress among others.

Addressing the news conference on Friday, November 22, Chaponda stated that the current administration has been marked by reckless spending and excessive borrowing, leading to the crippling of the economy.

He expressed concern over the ongoing fuel crisis, the shortage of fertilizer within the Affordable Inputs Program, alarming levels of corruption, widespread hunger, and a blatant disregard for human rights.

“Productive men and women are spending countless hours waiting in fuel line, which has become a scarce commodity. Meanwhile, the future of the Affordable Inputs Program remains uncertain,” said Chaponda.

He also urged Malawians to register for the upcoming elections, despite the frustrations surrounding the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and the National Registration Bureau.