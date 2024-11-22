Sangwani Mwafulirwa debunks resignation rumors

By Burnett Munthali

The rapid spread of unverified information on social media has become a common challenge in today’s digital age. Recently, rumors surfaced claiming that Sangwani Mwafulirwa, spokesperson for the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), had resigned. To clarify the matter, Maravi Post reached out to Mwafulirwa for an exclusive interview.

When asked about the circulating rumors, Mwafulirwa categorically dismissed them as baseless.

“Zabodza,” he said emphatically, translating to “It’s false.”

He further elaborated that he remains fully committed to his role at MEC.

Mwafulirwa expressed his concerns about the rapid spread of false news.

“It’s unfortunate that such misinformation can spread so quickly, especially on social media,” he said. “It disrupts the work we do at MEC and causes unnecessary confusion. These rumors are not just unhelpful; they undermine public trust in critical institutions.”

On how to combat the spread of fake news, Mwafulirwa highlighted the importance of accountability in reporting.

“I believe it starts with responsible reporting and verification. Media outlets and individuals must confirm facts before sharing them,” he stressed. “At MEC, we are committed to transparency and open communication with the public, and we encourage everyone to uphold the same principles.”

As the interview concluded, Mwafulirwa assured the public of his continued dedication to his role.

“I want to reassure everyone that I am still serving as MEC spokesperson. It’s important to focus on the work ahead and not be distracted by baseless claims,” he stated.

This incident underscores the dangers of misinformation, especially when it involves vital public institutions like MEC. False rumors can disrupt public confidence, cause confusion, and harm reputations.

Mwafulirwa’s direct response serves as a reminder that, in a world inundated with information, verifying sources is not just a journalistic duty but a public responsibility. Through fact-checking and credible reporting, the fight against fake news can gain much-needed momentum.