IOM Expands Mpox Appeal to Reach Migrants and IDPs Across Africa 

GENEVA, Switzerland, 31 October 2024 /African Media Agency (AMA)/– In response to the escalating number of people affected by the mpox outbreak, spreading across parts of Africa, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is appealing for USD 27.8 million to protect and support migrants, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and mobile populations, from the disease, as well as the communities they interact with.

Since August 2024, the number of confirmed cases across Africa has risen sharply from over 2,800 in 12 countries to more than 9,300 in 34 countries as of 20 October 2024. This appeal comes after an initial USD 18.5 million dollar request for funding for countries affected in East, Horn and Southern Africa, was issued in August 2024.

IOM has expanded the East, Horn and Southern Africa’s plan into a Multi-country mpox Preparedness and Response Plan for Africa, covering the period from September 2024 to February 2025. The Plan aims to address the health needs of migrants and IDPs by providing health screenings, risk communication and community engagement within affected communities, supporting cross-border coordination between governments and local communities, and supporting countries to strengthen response at key borders and points of entry in high-risk areas across Africa.

“By mobilizing support for this Plan, IOM will be able to support response and readiness measures from our Member States and partners to contain the outbreak and strengthen preparedness.” Said Dr Poonam Dhavan, IOM Director for Migration Health.

The virus, which spreads through close contact with infected persons, is disproportionately affecting IDPs, migrants, and highly mobile populations living in cross-border communities due to the absence of disease prevention, detection and control measures available to them. The risk is further heightened by their overcrowded and poor living and working conditions.

IOM has been responding to mpox since the recent outbreak and spread of the disease in Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe. Over 1,047,900 health screenings have been conducted in the DRC, Guinea, and Uganda for over four months. Nearly 2,300 border officials and community health workers have been trained in Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo Kenya, Libya, Mozambique, South Sudan, Uganda and Zimbabwe on early detection and case management. In DRC, Mozambique, and Uganda, IOM has reached more than 27,500 individuals with mpox awareness messages since June 2024.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the continent’s most affected country, IOM is strengthening mpox control in high-risk areas by supporting risk communication and community engagement in IDP camps and trained over 80 community health workers and community leaders to sensitize the camps.

IOM response plan seeks to address pressing health vulnerabilities exacerbated by high mobility across the continent. However, despite the work of IOM, the funding gap remains significantly low, with only USD 1 million secured from the USD 18.5 million. Without additional support, crucial activities at points of entry are likely to face disruptions. IOM appeals to international donors, governments, and partners to support the mpox response to protect the health and well-being of migration-affected communities.

The IOM response plan is developed in coordination with the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

