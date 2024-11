Vote counting is underway in Botswana after voters cast their ballot in general elections on Wednesday. Voting was orderly. Counting for the municipal ballot started on Wednesday as polls closed late. The ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) is confident the results, which are expected late Thursday, will extend its 58 years in power. But analysts […]

