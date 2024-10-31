Malawi Judicial Service commences probing corrupt Judge Ken Manda

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has opened a probe into allegations of misconduct against High Court of Malawi Commercial Division Judge Kenan Manda and other judicial officers.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, JSC secretary Ireen Mayeso Chikapa said the investigation follows allegations made on social media by human rights lawyer Alexious Kamangila about corruption in the Judiciary.

The claims have caused unease within the legal fraternity and gained public attention.

Reads the JSC statement: “In light of the public interest in this matter, the commission has resolved to initiate a thorough investigation into these allegations. A special investigative process has been launched and the commission aims to complete the investigation within four weeks.”

The JSC investigation is focusing on three cases presided by Manda, including Bilderberg Ltd and Dr. William Bilderberg vs. Ecobank Malawi Limited and Financial Intelligence Authority; and Fargo Ltd vs. Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The third case is Mukteshwar Sugar Mills Ltd vs. Salima Sugar Corporation in which Manda granted an order prohibiting Salima Sugar from dealing with its funds and assets amounting to US$2.3 million held at seven banks in the country.

The statement said the investigation will also extend to magistrate Diana Mangwana in a child custody case involving Ricardo Andre Teixeira Almeida and Shenaz Peter Bhagwanji.

Meanwhile, the commission has asked members of the public with credible information or evidence related to these allegations to submit the same within the next seven days.

“The commission will handle these matters with utmost transparency and diligence, ensuring that public confidence in the justice system is preserved and maintained,” reads the statement.

Section 118 of the Constitution mandates the JSC to exercise disciplinary powers over judicial officers and recommend the removal of persons from judicial office.

On October 23 2024, Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament chairperson Peter Dimba said the committee had found a prima facie case against Manda which may lead to impeachment but could not embark on an inquiry for fear of conflict of interest.

The JSC consists of the Chief Justice as chairperson, the chairperson of the Civil Service Commission, a Justice of Appeal or judge, a legal practitioner and a magistrate, designated by the President after consultation with the Chief Justice.