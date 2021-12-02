Faith leaders who spoke against Kalindo’s demonstration on Wednesday 01 December, 2021 in Mzuzu

Malawi’s man of the moment Bon Kalindo, who is leading protests on high cost of living and state corruption, has taken a swipe at religious leaders for speaking against the demonstrations.

Kalindo says the men of God are corrupt and they are being used by politicians to mislead Malawians.

Kalindo made the remarks at a press conference in Mzuzu ahead of planned Friday demonstrations in the city.

He indicated that some faith leaders are being bankrolled by politicians to advance their agenda.

On Wednesday the faith leaders in Mzuzu, including CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, held a joint press conference where they urged Kalindo to use other means of addressing grievances saying demonstrations would lead to destruction of property and disruption of business.

But Kalindo has maintained his stand and has assured Malawians that his group is proceeding with the demonstrations because a lot of Malawians especially in rural areas continue to suffer with the high cost of living which government needs to address.

He says government has only addressed the toll gate fee issue which is only affecting a few elite Malawians.

If government fails to address the socioeconomic issues affecting Malawians including water tarrifs, Kalindo says will take the protests to all districts in Malawi.

