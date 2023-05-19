Kasungu Lions Club donates sunglasses to Albinism grouping

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Kasungu Lions club has donated over 400 sunglasses to Association of People living with Albinism (APAM).

Presenting the donation in Lilongwe on Thursday, newly elected Kasungu Lions Club President Jones Banda said made the donation after realizing the challenges encountered by people with albinism.

He said the club has lined up several activities including also to donate to Mtumthama and Santhe in Kasungu over the weekend.

Receiving the donation, APAM President, Young Muhamba applauded Kasungu Lions club for the donation saying will help in protecting persons with Albinism from eye cancer.

Muhamba has called upon other organizations to come in to help APAM with several donations like economic empowerment, clothes and among others.