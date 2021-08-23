NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-Kenyan man has stabbed his 65-year-old mother to death after she attempted to separate him and his elder brother from fighting.

Area Assistant Chief David Mutai confirmed the incident .

Mutai said the disagreement started when the suspect, Wesley Mutai accused his elder brother Richard Mutai of encroaching on his portion of the family land.

The altercation escalated and Wesley using a walking stick to hit his brother on the face, thereby inflicting injuries on him.

He later used a kitchen knife to stab her mother who intervened in attempt to separate the two. She reportedly died on the scene after losing too much blood.

The suspect attempted to flee after committing the crime but was caught by members of the public who arrested and handed him over to Kabianga Police Post, Digital Citizen reported.

He later disclosed that he wanted to kill his elder brother but accidentally stabbed his mother in the process.

Chief Mutai said his office had agreed with the family to resolve the land issue and were in the process of sub-dividing the parcel in December, hence was shocked with the turn of events.

The body of the deceased has since been transferred to Siloam hospital mortuary waiting for funeral arrangements.