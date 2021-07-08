How LG is leveraging on AI, Inverter Compressor to Deliver Next Generation of Premium ACs

YAOUNDE, Cameroon, 7 July 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Life is not just about having the latest electronics but about the experiences technology creates. To live a healthy and more convenient lifestyle, many people across the world are seeking eco-friendly, energy-saving and sustainable smart home appliances than ever before.

In an attempt to address the needs of its esteemed consumers who are health conscious and want to live a healthy lifestyle, LG Electronics in the last few years, have focused on innovative ways deliver next generation of quality products that will fit into the smart home of the future.

In the residential air conditioners market, some of the products that the company has achieved remarkable innovation success are the ARTCOOL and DUALCOOL Air Conditioners. LG ARTCOOL and DUACOOL are life changer because they are beyond just ACs as they are packed with health benefits such as the Plasmaster Ionizer+ that removes 99% of adhering bacteria and deodorizes and 40% fast cooling.

LG’s DUALCOOL is the first air conditioner to utilize LG’s energy-efficient Dual Inverter Compressor™ for energy savings without sacrificing cooling performance. Verified by the world-renowned testing organization TÜV Rheinland, the Dual Inverter Compressor allows LG DUALCOOL to consume up to 70 percent less electricity while providing up to 40 percent faster cooling than typical non-inverter Residential Air Conditioners. LG’s advanced compressor technology also enables DUALCOOL to operate at exceptionally low noise levels, ideal for apartments. The reliable Dual Inverter Compressor is backed up by a 10-year warranty, one of the best in the industry. And DUALCOOL expertly balances form and function with its slim and clean design that blends in perfectly with any interior décor increasing installation flexibility.

The user-friendly Smart Indicator and Smart Lighting features enable users to monitor air conditions inside the home in real-time. Smart Indicator provides accurate air quality readings on a crystal-clear display, enabling users to easily monitor changes in air quality over time. Smart Lighting uses four differently colored lights to monitor air quality, allowing owners to check the air quality at a glance.

LG’s Dual inverter compressor technology enables the ArtCool to operate at a pleasantly low noise level, enabling users to relax or rest comfortably without the distracting hum of the air conditioner. Meanwhile, the durability and reliability of the compressor are guaranteed under its 10-year warranty

According to Mr. Jung June Yoon, General Manager, Air Solution Division, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, LG’s Dual inverter compressor technology enables our residential air conditioners to operate at a pleasantly low noise level, enabling users to relax or rest comfortably without the distracting hum of the air conditioner. “The ArtCool Mirror black embodies beauty, power, and performance while functioning as the centerpiece to any stylish, modern living room.” The ultra-sleek black mirror and frame adds an extra touch of elegance to its already stunning appearance, making it ideal for premium style homes. The eye-catching aesthetic design of the appliance is sure to attract attention just as its convenient features are guaranteed to enhance usability.

“With innovative split system air conditioning units featuring ARTCOOL changeable panels, LG makes it easy to customise your air conditioner to suit your home’s décor. In addition, these advanced systems offer powerful air flow, allergy reduction filters and responsive step controls that allow you to direct the air as needed”, he said.

Commenting on the 70% energy saving and 40% fast cooling feature of the new product, Yoon said the “Inverter Compressor constantly adjusts a compressor’s speed to maintain desired temperature levels. Moreover, Dual Inverter Compressor with power saving operation range frequency saves more energy than conventional compressor. Thanks to the Dual Inverter Compressor, air is expelled farther and faster”.

He added that LG air conditioners are designed for easier and more efficient installation, regardless of the surroundings and the number of persons involved in the installation process. By reducing the manpower and time required for installation, it is now possible to install more air conditioners at more homes in a shorter period of time.

LG’s Artcool incorporates an Ionizer feature, which releases up to three million ions that bond with harmful particles to effectively sterilize them and neutralize odors at the same time. The strong airflow it generates with the help of the 4-Way Swing feature evenly distributes large volumes of airflow. This subsequently creates a consistent temperature throughout the entire room, the air reaching every corner and crevice.

Embedded with advanced Wi-Fi technology, LG’s SmartThinQ application allows users to easily control the appliance from both inside and outside the home. The intelligent application gives household members various personalized options, allowing them to choose and save their preferred air conditioning temperatures. SmartThinQ connectivity also allows users to turn the air conditioner off as they’re heading out, especially convenient for those in a hurry.

In addition, the Artcool features a Smart Diagnosis function for easy and quick troubleshooting. Smart Diagnosis delivers notifications and support for a wide range of technical issues via smartphone.

LG takes AI to the next level and learns its surroundings and customers on its own and works in the best way. LG ARTCOOL product is equipped with sympathetic artificial intelligence which notifies the user of the driving mode that changes according to the situation without a customer’s question and tells the necessary information.

LG Inverter ACs available in showrooms today include ARTCOOL 2.0HP; DUALCOOL 1.5HP; ARTCOOL 1.5HP; DUALCOOL 2.0HP and many others.

About LG Electronics

LG Electronics Inc. is a global innovator in technology and manufacturing with operations in 140 locations and a workforce of over 70,000 around the world. With 2018 global sales of USD 54.4 billion, LG is composed of five companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Component Solutions and Business Solutions. LG is a world-leading producer of TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and mobile devices, including premium LG SIGNATURE and LG ThinQ products featuring artificial intelligence. For more information about our products in Nigeria, visit https://www.lg.com/africa/about-lg/our-brand

