By Mphatso M’bang’ombe (Citizen Journalist)

DOWA-(MaraviPost)-Mponela Aids Information and Counselling Centre (MAICC) organized a two days capacity building training at Chikwete primary school in Dowa district for Miller Project Implementation committee members.

The training targeted the Project Implementation committee and traditional leaders.

This training is one of the many planned activities to be carried out in the area in preparation of the Grain Miller project which is facilitated by MAICC dubbed Phwetekere Miller Project.

Speaking during the training, Assistant Development Officer Gladson Chipanje said the training will help the committee members and chiefs to own and sustain the initiative with understanding more about procurement and records keeping processes, meaningful community particicipation, Transparency and accountability.

Chipanje thanked the organization for the Project and he called on the participants to take the training seriously as MAICC expects the committee members to utilise knowledge aquired during the training.

On his part, Advocacy and Programs Manager for MAICC , George Kaunda said the training will help the community and members to fully own the project,

enhance citizen participation in all processes. Transparency and accountability will be promoted.

On seperate interview , chairperson for the Committee Ausward Mapulanga thanked MAICC for building capacity of the committees and echoed that the training will help the committee to perform their duties in a transparent manner.

Phetekere Miller project is being implemented at Phetekere village, Traditional Authority Mponela in Dowa with financial assistance from Phillip Morris International (PMI)

