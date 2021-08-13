LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The civil right group Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) Executive director Sylvester Namiwa and other ten members have been granted bail at Nkukula Magistrate Court, Lumbadzi in Dowa on Friday, August 13, 2021.

However, the bail has been granted with cash bond of MK20,000 each and with one surety bonded at MK50,000.

The eleven will also have to be reporting to Area 30 police on Thursday every fortnight.

Another condition is that they should not hold any demonstrations until the case comes to its conclusion.

Namiwa was arrested at Parliament Building in Lilongwe while he led peaceful vigils there to call upon Parliament to explain the mist surrounding the controversial Loan Authorization Bill that was allegedly ‘smuggled’ onto the Order Paper for discussion by Members of Parliament (MPs) last month.