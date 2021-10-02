LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 17 new COVID-19 cases, 116 new recoveries and no new death. All new cases are locally transmitted: four each from Lilongwe and Blantyre, three from Mzimba North, and one each from Kasungu, Mulanje, Neno, Nkhata Bay, Ntcheu, and Phalombe District. No new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,597 cases including 2,282 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.70%). Of these cases, 2,645 are imported infections and 58,952 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 55,453 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 90%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 3,630. In the past 24 hours, there were two new admissions (all new admissions are not vaccinated) in the treatment units while four cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 28 active cases are currently hospitalised (one case is in critical condition and is not vaccinated): 10 in Blantyre, nine in Lilongwe, two each in Mzimba North and Zomba, and one each in Mchinji, Karonga, Balaka, Chiradzulu, and Mwanza Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 717 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 366 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 2.4% a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 2.6%.

Cumulatively, 410,104 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 1,062,929 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 564,228 and 254,711 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 243,990 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 6,467 and 1,273people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 553 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 498,701 people are fully vaccinated.

As we continue with the COVID-19 fight, I would like to appreciate all health workers and frontline staff on the good work that they are doing in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in our country.

So far, our health workers have shown high level of dedication and hard work in the management of COVID-19 patients, contact tracing, testing, COVID-19 vaccination, risk communication and community engagement and in ensuring that logistics and supplies are available at all levels.

I would like to request that this hard working spirit should continue till we defeat this pandemic. On COVID-19 vaccination, my appreciation goes to all those that are involved in the vaccination exercise, your hard work in bringing the vaccines closer to the people is bringing the positive results. Let us keep the momentum to get more people vaccinated so as to reach herd immunity.

The public is further informed that we have adequate stocks of the vaccines in all our vaccination sites and that we have trained more vaccinators to ensure that we open more vaccination sites so as to ensure a reduction in the waiting times for those receiving the vaccine and also decongest the vaccination sites.

In our vaccination sites we have two types of COVID19 vaccines and these are Johnson and Johnson and the AstraZeneca vaccine. Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is a single dose vaccine and one is required to receive one dose to ensure full protection.

This vaccine is being given to all those that have never received any type of COVID-19 vaccine. The AstraZeneca vaccine is a two dose vaccine given twice at an interval of 12 weeks apart and let me remind those that have received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and are due for the second dose to visit any government and CHAM

health facility to get their second dose. For the AstraZeneca vaccine, receiving all the two doses will ensure full protection.

For COVID-19 Vaccination certificate queries please call toll free 929 or email eoc.health@mail.gov.mw or send WhatsApp message to +265887371288.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect

your loved ones. Protect everyone.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE