LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered seven new COVID-19 cases, 36 new recoveries and no new deaths. All new cases are locally transmitted: three from Mangochi, and one each from Blantyre, Balaka, Lilongwe and Rumphi Districts. No new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,619 cases including 2,284 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.71%). Of these cases, 2,648 are imported infections and 58,807 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 55,971 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 90.6%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 3,296.

In the past 24 hours, there was no new admission in the treatment units while two cases were discharged. Currently, a total of 23 active cases are currently hospitalised (no cases in critical conditions): nine in Lilongwe, six in Blantyre, two in Zomba, and one each in Mzimba North, Mchinji, Karonga, and Balaka, Chiradzulu Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 395 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 96 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 1.8% a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 2.5%.

Cumulatively, 411,403 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 1,068,899 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 568,981 and 255,395 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 244,523 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 730 and 64 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 10 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 499,918 people are fully vaccinated.

I have noted with great concern the general relaxation that is happening in our country since some of the COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

It is sad to note that there is minimal adherence to the COVID-19 preventive and containment measures in most events that are happening in our country including weddings, festivals, group sports and this is putting the country at a risk of resurgence of the disease.

Checking around the events happening recently, you would be dismayed on how COVID-19 preventive measures are being ignored.

Let me appeal to the event planners to strictly ensure that all the preventive measures are put in place and that are

being strictly followed by all those attending the event.

Let me emphasize that our behaviours in the COVID-19 fight are key as we have observed that changes in people’s activities contribute to the rise of infections — such as travel, failure to mask and to adhere to physical

distancing policies.

And this is true for the past three waves of the pandemic in our country, we have observed that as more people relax in adhering to the preventive and containment measures, rapid is the spread of the disease and in those circumstances, we have an increased number of new cases, those admitted in treatment units and deaths.

Now that we are observing a reduced number of cases we need to collectively push hard and strictly adhere to

the measures to ensure that we reduce further the spread of the disease amidst us.

We need to avoid the fourth wave at all cost and that can only be done if we collectively adhere to the

measures.

Apart from adhering to the preventive measures, we need to vaccinate those aged 18 years and above with COVID-19 vaccines.

Vaccinations have been the biggest public health intervention that has prevented the highest number of deaths and it has been used to eradicate diseases such as smallpox and polio.

The COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be safe and effective in reducing the risk of developing severe disease, risk of hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19.

It is important that we vaccinate against COVID-19 our adult population (those aged 18 years and above) so that we reduce those that are admitted in the treatment units as well as those dying from COVID-19.

Apart from the vaccinations, there is need for each one of us (regardless of being vaccinated or not) to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 preventive and containment measures. This calls for enhanced preventive and containment

measures that;

Promote social/physical distancing to keep ourselves and others safe, promote frequent hand washing with soap to keep our hands clean all the time, reduce spreading of the virus by wearing face masks properly and coughing appropriately

For COVID-19 Vaccination certificate queries please call toll free 929 or email eoc.health@mail.gov.mw or send WhatsApp message to +265887371288.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect

your loved ones. Protect everyone.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE