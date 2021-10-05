Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg loses $8.5b due to global outage

Facebook’s share price has been walloped by yesterday’s outage, stripping billions out of the company Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg’s personal fortune.
Business publication Forbes reported that Zuckerberg has lost $8.5 billion off the back of the global outage of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp.
This still leaves Zuckerberg with a cool fortune of around US$117 billion.
The company’s share price slipped 4.8 per cent off the back of the outage.
The Social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have partially returned after a global outage which lasted about seven hours.
According to international media reports, the last time Facebook had a disruption of this magnitude was in 2008 when it had 80 million users. It currently has 3 billion users.