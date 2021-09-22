LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 33 new COVID-19 cases, 288 new recoveries and three new deaths. Of the new case, 31 are locally transmitted: 12 from Blantyre, eight from Lilongwe, four from Mzimba North, three from Mangochi, and one each from Kasungu, Phalombe, Rumphi, and Thyolo Districts while two cases are imported and both are from Lilongwe District.

Three new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours two from Blantyre and one from Mulanje Districts. All new deaths were not vaccinated.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this

difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,416 cases including 2,267 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.69%). Of these cases, 2,631 are imported infections and 58,784 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 52,743 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 85.9%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 6,174.

In the past 24 hours, there were seven new admissions (all the new admissions are not vaccinated) in the treatment units while six cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 59 active cases are currently hospitalised (of these, nine cases are in critical condition and all are not vaccinated): 15 in Lilongwe, 12 in Blantyre, eight in Mzimba North, five in Karonga, three each in Zomba and Chiradzulu, two each in Dowa, Thyolo, and Phalombe, and one each in Kasungu, Mulanje, Mchinji, Mzimba South, Balaka, Dedza, and Mwanza Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 974 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 398 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 3.4% a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 4.8%.

Cumulatively, 403,244 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 992,736

vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 515,349 and 241,737 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 235,650 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 5,088 and 2,119 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 876 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 477,387 people are

fully vaccinated.

Let me remind the public that COVID-19 vaccines are available in all Government and CHAM health facilities and I call upon all those that are aged 18 years and above to get vaccinated against COVID-19 so as to reduce the risk of developing severe disease, risk of hospitalization and deaths when they contract COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective worldwide.

The COVID-19 statistics are showing that the vaccines are effective even here in Malawi as the majority of the cases being admitted in our treatment units and those dying from COVID-19 are not vaccinated.

We are still losing people to COVID19 but we could reverse this trend as most of the deaths may be prevented if we seek care early and also if all of us that are aged 18 years and above get vaccinated. If we could get 60% of those eligible vaccinated we could reduce the adverse effects of COVID-19 in our homes, workplaces, worship places, communities and indeed our country.

The public is further informed that in our vaccination sites we have two types of COVID-19 vaccines and these are Johnson and Johnson and the AstraZeneca vaccine. Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is a single dose vaccine and one is required to receive one dose to ensure full protection. This vaccine is being given to all those that have never received any type of COVID-19 vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is a two dose vaccine given twice at an interval of 12 weeks apart and let me remind those that have received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and are due for the second dose to visit any government and CHAM health facility to get their second dose. For the AstraZeneca vaccine, receiving all the two doses will ensure full protection.

Let me appeal to all those that have never received any COVID-19 vaccine and those that have received one dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and are due for the second dose to utilize this opportunity and get vaccinated.

My special appeal goes to those with underlying conditions such as hypertension (BP), diabetes (sugar), Asthma and the elderly (aged 60 years and above) to seriously consider getting vaccinated as evidence has shown that COVID-19 is more severe in these category of people.

Similarly, those who by nature of their occupation are at a high risk of contracting the disease such as health workers and frontline officers and even those that interact with a lot of people on a daily basis such as those working in banks, shops, vendors and those in the public transport sector should get vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free of charge and is available in all Government and CHAM health facilities. No one is safe until everyone else is safe.

Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear your Mask! Wash your hands! Watch your distance! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE