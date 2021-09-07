Kamangirah, second from left

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s civil right group Centre for Mindset Change (CMC) on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 vowed to name and shame politicians, government officials who are in a cartel of conniving with embattled Mota Engil, the firm being awarded construction contracts amid concerns over their incompetency.

The grouping says is geared up to expose ills of former governing Democratic Progress Party (DPP) and current President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government officials involved into corruptions.

CMC assurance comes amid reports that is being threatened by government officials and politicians who benefit from Mota Engil dubious contracts awards.

Address the news conference in the capital Lilongwe CMC Executive Director Phillip Kamangirah expressed show on unpalatable phones calls from politicians and government official of questioning him as why his organisation is pinning down Mota Engil.

Kamangirah observes that involvement of politicians and government officials on his organisation’s quest to expose corruption means that there is cartel Mota Engil is advancing.

He therefore vowed to name and shame those conniving with the company until the vice is rooted completely in the construction industry.

“I have been receiving numerous calls from both previous regime and President Chakwera’s government cabinet ministers as to why our organisation is exposing Mota Engil’s ills. But I told them all that Malawians taxes need to be protected from corrupt companies amid social economic turmoils.

“If these politicians and government official keeps on threatening, we will have no choice but to name and shame them for the public to see their evil deeds. We will not be threatened and intimidated,” he assures.

Kamangirah disclosed that his organisation has penned Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to thoroughly investigate Roads Authority and Mota Engil on how some roads projects’ contracts amount have been increased astronomically against initial contract agreements.

He cited road projects funds ballooned against initial contract agreement including Area 49-Area 18 Parliament Roundabout and Interchange from MK6.68 billion to MK14.37 billion representing 115% increase, Lirangwe-Chingale Namatunu-Machinga road from MK5.34 billion to MK8.7 billion with 63% rise.

The grouping also named projects whose contracts amounts have been depleted while under construction with less than 50% of works completed including Njakwa-Livingstonia, Phwezi-Phwamphwa and Livingstonia Mission Loop Road of 75 kilometers that only 23kms work done but MK36.2 billion used already against MK39.8 billion contract agreement.

“As an organisation, we are very concerned as all this only involves one contract, Motal Engil. We suspect corruption and systematic system of siphoning our hard earned taxes through construction projects. Our suspicion is cemented by the fact that an audit report by Scott Wilson revealed that variations to the contractor were instituted and implemented without proper documentation and approvals. And the supervising consultant was faulted for certifying payments prior to approvals of variations orders.

“CMC therefore calls upon office of ACB to investigate on audit report’s findings after observing irregularities on how Mota-Engil gets projects and how the contract prices are ballooned while other roads projects are left without completion,” dares Kamangirah.

Kamangirah added that Mota Engil has questionable competence following complaints that the company did not complete some of the projects it was awards previously.

ACB on September 3, stopped the Ministry of Transport and Public Works from awarding MK48 billion contract to Mota Engil for the upgrading of Marka-Bangula railway over corruption allegations.

Mota Engil has been refusing to comment on the matter over corruption allegation on government contracts award.