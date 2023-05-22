Malawi Police arrest Agape Khombe’s thugs who planned to disrupt CDEDI vigil

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police in the capital Lilongwe on Monday after, May 22, 2023 arrested 23 young people on suspicion that they wanted to disrupt Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) vigil underway at Capital Hill where government offices are housed.

The minibus carrying the 23 people who were being led by Agape Khombe, was stopped at the main gate of Capital Hill.

This publication understands that thugs groups were picked at Lizulu market in the city.

The arrest follows after CDEDI leader Sylvester Namiwa tipped the police when he received information that two buses were coming full of people to disrupt the vigil so as to tarnish the image of CDEDI.

A few minutes after the tip-off, a Mazda Bongo registration number CP1709 was stopped as it was trying to enter Capital Hill’s main gate.

Upon being questioned the people in the bus said that they were invited for some piece work where they would be gathering rocks where he, Agape Khombe, was building.

The police officer in charge of the operation, Assistant superintendent Ashani Dzanjalimodzi, ordered the people out of the bus because their responses were incoherent.

They have since been take to Lingadzi Police Station for further questioning.

When alerting the police, Namiwa said that he was sharing the information because he didn’t want anyone to tarnish their good deeds during the vigil.

Said Namiwa, “I am sharing this information because I don’t want to start speaking after things have already happened. We would actually look foolish if we allow this to happen without alerting the police.”

Namiwa said that he was happy that the police responded to his tip with sobriety.

The Maravi Post understands that Agape Khombe has been holding press conference against CDEDI vigil at Attorney General (AG) Office Chakaka Thabo Nyirenda.

The vigil comes after the two parties failed to agree on Friday, May 19, 2023

Nyirenda, CDEDI and some concerned citizens ended in a deadlock on Friday.

The engagement meeting was facilitated by the Lilongwe District Commissioner’s (DC) office to discuss issues about the recovery of U$543 750.00 or euro 516 975.00 (equivalent of K750 million) which Smallholder Farmers Fertiliser Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM) paid to Barkaat Foods of United Kingdom (UK).

The funds were paid to Barkaat Foods on June 14, 2022 to supply fertiliser to SFFRFM for the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) but the UK firm cancelled the contract after pocketing the advance part-payment.

SFFRFM paid US$543 750.00 to a Barkaat Foods account domiciled at FIDOR Bank AG in Munich, Germany and another US$181 250.00 on May 13, 2022 following the firm’s instruction to Bova Investment Corporation’s account at Chase Bank, New Jersey, USA.

Bova Investment Corporation was said to be Barkaat Food Limited’s nominated beneficiary, but according to AG’s inquiries, the account belonged to Solomon Chaudhry.

The AG then facilitated the recovery of the US$181 250.00 which eventually returned to SFFRFM and the amount yet to be recovered is the US$543 750.00 which is now subject of court proceedings in Germany.

In his letter dated May 18 2023 addressed to Palani, the AG said court processes to have the funds confiscated were already initiated in Munich, Germany and once the order is granted the funds shall be repatriated to Malawi.

“Due process needs to be followed before the funds are repatriated to Malawi. Additionally, the matter involves several jurisdictions including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, United States of America, Estonia and Malawi. I reiterate my undertaking to have the said sum of euro 516 975.00 recovered. However, patience is required as court processes take long,” reads the letter.

Following AIP mess, President Lazarus Chakwera fired then Agriculture Minister Robin Lowe without arresting anyone on the matter.

