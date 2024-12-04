Malawi Police snubs Chakwera’s order on arresting political violence perpetrators

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police Service (MPS) is in trouble for failing to act on President Lazarus Chakwera’s order by arresting political violence perpetrators.

Chakwera on Wednesday night, November 27, 2024 ordered MPS to arrest all individuals behind recent spate of political violence in some parts of the country.

Chakwera told the law-enforcers to work professionally arguing that political violence has no place in a peaceful nation as Malawi.

Addressing the nation from Kamuzu Palace in the capital Lilongwe, the Malawi leader also joined former heads of state in condemning political violence particularly recent police acts of halting demonstrations.

But barely a week after the order, the security agency has not made single move or respond.

Malawi Police Service publicist Peter Kalaya, however, has requested more time to respond.

The development has therefore attracted different views from the general public whether Chakwera’s order was a mere political stunt to be seen responding to numerous calls on the matter.

One of the country’s social commentators Lucky Mbewe observes that the silence by the police on the directive is a sign of their deliberate negligence in addressing political violence.

Recently, in two separate incidents, machete-wielding men who hid their faces with masks, were witnessed restricting peaceful protesters in the capital Lilongwe.

These scenes angered some section of society who demanded action from the police by arresting the alleged oppressors.

The panga-wielding thugs were suspected of belonging to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the party publicist Dr. Jessie Kabwila demanded evidence of their identity.