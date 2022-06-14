………Malawi 77-25 Namibia

By Edwin Mbewe

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Netball team (THE QUEENS) again stunned Desert Jewels of Namibia 77-25 in the on going Tri-Nations Netball Tournament in Blantyre, Malawi.

The Queens led 16-5 in the first quarter, second quarter ended Namibia 9-39 Malawi,third quarter Queens led by 58-17 and at fulltime it was the host 77-25 Namibia.

In their first game Malawi defeated the Desert Jewels with 60 goals to 23.

Malawi Queens in stripped red

The win for Malawi means they have increased their chances of winning the Championship.

The Queens have won three matches in a row, first game 60-23 against Namibia, second game Queens defeated Zimbabwe 46-23 before Tuesday’s victory against Namibia.

Malawi Queens are preparing for the Commonwealth games slated for Birmingham City, England in July and Coach Peace Kalua is using the tournament to fine tune her squad.

In a post match interviews Queens Head Coach Peace Kalua said,they made several changes and tactics a head of return match against the Desert Jewels which worked out for her side.

“It was a good game. We studied them in the first game we played them and also watched them when they played Zimbabwe hence changing our approach in this match. I am not satisfied yet with the way we are playing, we have a lot to do but all in all the girls are doing extremely well.

“There is good progress and if we can’t break the camp we will be good to go for the Commonwealth”, Kalua said.

Sunette Burden Namibia Head Coach said some of the combinations did not work out for them hence the second defeat in the hands of the Queens.

But she was quick to say that is not disappointed with the performance as they are at the competition to learn having a good number of youthful players.

“We are going to plan well against Zimbabwe so that we collect some points in this competition. Malawi is giving us massive experience”, says Burden.

Confederation of Southern Africa Netball Associations (COSANA) has organized the five day Tri-Nations Netball Tournament.

The tournament threw off on Sunday, June 12, 2022 ,and is expected to end on Thursday June 16.

