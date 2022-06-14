IMO STATE-(MaraviPost)-Nigerian man, 22, from Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State allegedly raped 14-year-old girl to death in his newly built house on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

The Publicity Secretary of Umuezeala Nsu Youth Organisation, Nathan Onyenehido, confirmed the incident in a statement.

Osuji rapes 14-year-old girl to death

According to PUNCH Metro, the 22-year-old who is suspected to be an Internet fraudster was identified as Osuji.

He allegedly raped the deceased, Amarachi Iwunze, before his mother raised an alarm which attracted residents in the area.

The victim’s body stained with sperm was reportedly found in the suspect’s room in the house which had a gate and fence.

The Youths of the community in the area staged a protest over the incident, during which the house of the suspect was set ablaze.

On the other end, the victim’s grandfather, Raymond Iwunze, 79, who was taking care of the teenager after her mother’s demise has asked the government to ensure that justice is served.

The police public relations officer in the state disclosed that the suspect is currently on the run but an investigation into the matter has commenced.

Prior to this, a 14-year-old student of Premiere Academy was allegedly died of an infection after a condom was found in her private part following the rape incident around the school premises.

