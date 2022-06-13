BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Netball team ‘Queens’ perfect start to the Cosana Tri-Nations Cup on Sunday after beating Namibia has impressed official sponsors of the team, FDH Bank plc.

The queens came from a jittery first-quarter to produce a super performance beating Namibia with an impressive 60-23 margin at the games being played at Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (Kuhes) Sports Complex in Blantyre.

The Queens beat Namibia

FDH Bank plc Marketing and Public Relations Manager Lorraine Chikhula said as sponsors of the team, they are impressed with the perfect start by the Queens.

“As a sponsor we are very happy and proud of The Queens. Our aim has always been sports development and this is what we like to see. We are confident of The Queen’s performance in this COSANA Tri Nations Tournament and the upcoming Commonwealth Games. We also applaud the Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) for the commendable facilitation of this tournament,” said Chikhula.

In Sunday’s game, Namibia narrowly led by a single basket in the first quarter of the match which ended 10-9 but the Queens recovered thereon until they comfortably won the match 60-23.

The Queens will face Zimbabwe on Monday and Namibia and Zimbabwe on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Cosana Tri-Nations Cup started on Sunday and will finish on Thursday 16 June, 2022.

