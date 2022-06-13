By Chisomo Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-One of the country’s media bodies MISA Malawi says it has noted with concern the revocation of Rainbow Television’s licence by Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority ( MACRA) over the failure by the institution to pay the annual fee.

MISA Malawi chairperson Teresa Temweka Ndanga claims that the revocation is disturbing considering that there had been already negotiations between the two parties.

MISA chair Nanga with Chakwera

Ndanga says at the time of licence revocation, Rainbow Television had paid, in two installments, almost half of the required amount but still MACRA decided to announce the revocation on the basis of the remaining amount.

“While MISA Malawi does not condone default on broadcasting licence fees, we find the revocation of Rainbow Television’s licence to be ill-timed and can easily be construed as an attempt by the government to silence critical voices.

“This issue of unpaid licence fees could have easily been resolved through mutual negotiations,” says Ndanga.

She adds” We advise media outlets in similar situation to engage the regulator before things get out of hand”.

Ndanga says the move by MACRA will automatically deny Malawians access to relevant information at this critical time President Lazarus Chakwera and his administration are championing implementation of the Access to Information law.

She suggests that the decision will put Rainbow Television workers out of jobs at a time the government says it is determined to create more and more jobs.

“MISA Malawi believes that the best approach would have been for MACRA to engage the management of Rainbow Television and resolve the matter amicably.

“We believe that such a move would align with a number of the current administration’s progressive policies including having a more open government for more informed citizenry and creation of more jobs. It would also help clear out the impression that the government has started systematic steps to suffocate the media and stifle freedom of expression” says Ndanga.

Meanwhile, MISA has appeared to MACRA rescind its decision and allow for progressive means of resolving the issue.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...