Malawi Queens Shine in Africa Netball Cup Opener

By Alinafe kapatamoyo

LILONGWE-(MANA)-The Malawi National Netball Team, the Queens, kicked off their Africa Netball Cup campaign in style by defeating Zambia 52-39 in their opening of 2024 Africa Netball Cup which is taking place in Namibia.

The Queens dominated the court from the onset, taking an early lead of 14-7 in the first quarter.

They maintained their momentum, ending the second quarter with a convincing 32-17 scoreline.

The third quarter saw the Queens pull further ahead, leading 43-25, before sealing their victory with a final score of 52-39.

Malawi Netball team coach Mary Waya has appreciated her team’s effort by defeating Zambia with a lot of baskets.

“We are thrilled with the team’s performance, the girls played exceptionally well, but we have also seen some areas that need improvement in our next match since we are also facing a strong team,” said Waya.

The Queens will face the South Africa Netball team tonight.

South Africa has historically been a challenging opponent for the Malawi Netball team in the past games.

The Malawi Netball team is ranked 7th position in the world Netball ranking.