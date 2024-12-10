NBM plc hikes ‘12 days of Christmas’ package to MK130 million

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc has almost doubled this year’s ‘12 Days of Christmas initiative’ package to MK130 million from MK70 million last year.

This will be the fourth consecutive year the ‘Bank of the Nation’ has been running this initiative which involves its 11 selected service centres across the country donating various food and non-food items to their preferred beneficiaries.

This year’s initiative started on Monday (December 9) and will run for the next 12 days, each of the selected 11 service centres will contribute MK10 million, with a final donation of MK20 million at the campaign’s conclusion.

NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa said the initiative reflects the Bank’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities it serves.

“Through this campaign, the Bank extends support to institutions and individuals in need, fostering goodwill and community spirit during the festive season. This also allows the Bank to make a significant difference in the lives of those less fortunate, enhance brand reputation, and reaffirm its dedication to corporate social responsibility.”

“Equally important is the fact that this initiative fosters linkages between service centres and their operating communities,” she said.

The selected service centres this year include Victoria Avenue which will make a donation at Maoni Orphanage in Lunzu.

Mangochi, Mchinji, and Mzimba Service centres will donate school materials at Mangochi Secondary School, Ludzi Secondary School and Kazomba CDSS respectively, while in Lilongwe, Capital City Centre will aid Chisamba LEA in Kawale Township.

Chitipa Service Centre has also opted for an education facility and will donate to Chitipa Model School.

Salima, Mponela, Chichiri, SouthEnd, and Customs Service centres have chosen health facilities and will donate to MAFCO Hospital, Mponela Rural Hospital, Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, Bwaila Hospital, and St Joseph Hospital in Nguludi respectively.

Lilongwe Service centre will donate office materials to Dedza District Council.