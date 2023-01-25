Malawi School of Government dates Blantyre on cyber security degree program

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Barely a week after Malawi School of Government (MSG), formerly Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) partnered with UK’s University of Central Lancashire on cyber security and networking degree program, the institution has gone flat-out selling the course to the public.

MSG Kanengo campus Acting Executive Director Dr. Jessie Kabwila and entire backroom staff were in Blantyre on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 for the awareness campaign.

During the opening day, Kabwila disclosed that the new programme is open to both those with computer background and those without computer background.

She added that the programme is expected to assist learners in assessing the security risks inherent in computer networks and the technologies that can be employed to counter such risks.

“In Malawi, MSG is the only institution in Malawi offering this Cyber Security and Networking degree and the programme is one way to secure Malawi 2063. We urge all people from all backgrounds to take advantage of this opportunity and advance their career in cyber security.

“Learners will be equipped with the knowledge, technical and interpersonal skills necessary for taking part in the design, implementation, management and security of modern computer systems,” said Kabwila.

Kabwila sells cyber course to the public

In his remarks, the MSG Kanengo campus head of external programmes Alex Chanza said the computer programmes offered by the institution will be delivered through the NCC education’s Virtual Learning environment and learners will be taught by NCC’s contracted staff, validated and awarded by the UK’s University of Central Lancashire.

The institution disclosed that the application window for the programme will close on January 27, 2023 and tuition Fees for the programme is K450,000 per semester.

Learners will also be expected to pay £2100 registration and examination fees and this could be paid in two installments.

Among the computer programmes offered by the institution include NCC Education Level 4 Diploma in Computing, NCC Education Level 5 Diploma in Computing, NCC Education Level 5 Diploma in Computing with Cyber security, BSc (Hons) Business Computing and Information Systems and BSc (Hons) Cyber Security and Networking.

MIM and Mpemba school of management have been rebranded into MSG following Act of Parliament enactment.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...