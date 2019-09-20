BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The supreme court of appeal sitting in Blantyre on Friday denied Attorneys general’s fresh application to restrain Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and Malawians demonstrating against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah claiming it is constitution right.

However the judge hearing the case,Justice Love more Chikopa has since set September 25th Wednesday as the day which he will give guidelines which HRDC and government have to follow whenever demonstrations are being conducted.

The hearing which took place in the supreme court chamber took about 5 hours to be concluded for the judge to determine his position.

Justice chikopa was the one gave moratorium ended last week.

HRDC on Wednesday suspended three day demos that is aiming at forcing Ansah to resign for mismanaging the disputed May 21 polls.