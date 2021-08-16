BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) is pleased to announce names of candidates who have been selected to pursue various undergraduate degree programs at the University for the 2021/22 academic year.

In all, 604 candidates have been selected. There are 491 males and 113 females. The selection of candidates was done on merit and affirmative action based on gender, and special needs as per the Government Policy of admitting students into public higher education institutions.

As much as possible, candidates were selected into their preferred choices in order of preference. However, some were redirected.

The pre-defined combination of subjects required for each programme was also taken into consideration during the selection process.

Take note that all students have been selected as self-sponsored non-residential students in line with the Government Policy. Applicable fees for the selected candidates are: K450,000 per academic year for tuition and K80,000 per academic year for accommodation.

The date for opening of the 2021/22 academic year shall be announced later.

For more information, please contact the University Registrar on email

registrar@must.ac.mw or admissions@must.ac.mw. Names of the successful

candidates are also available on the MUST website (www.must.ac.mw),

Facebook(www.facebook.com/Malawi-University-Of-Science-and-Technology)

and Twitter (@mustmalawi).



