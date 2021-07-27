LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s second Lady Mary Chilima on Tuesday spent most of the day in Ntchisi north in the area of T/A Chilooko interacting and donating assorted items to mothers with children with disabilities.

The Vice President wife was at Malomo and 9 Miles where she reached out to over 100 children with the donations including their two wheel chairs – donated by Mr. Kondi Munthali, a Malawian living in the UK.

Chilima made the donations under Children’s First Trust, a philanthropic organisation which is founded by herself.

The core purpose of the Trust is to support the educational and health needs of vulnerable children with specific priority given to children with disabilities.

In her remarks, Chilima said the items were sourced from well wishers through Children’s First and that she will continue to reach out to most of the kids in the district.

“Today we have what we have. But having been informed that there are over 300 children with disabilities that need the same assistance, we will do what we can to come back here,” Chilima said.

Chilima said her long term dream was to make the women self reliant by empowering them to start small scale businesses.