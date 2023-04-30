Malawi water Minister Abida Mia lauds World Bank for US$145m support

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia has lauded World Bank for injecting US$145 million towards the sector’s project.

The financial support follows the visiting of World Bank Managing Director Anna Bjerde made into Malawi this week on various initiative the bank is embarking.

In statement made available to the Maravi Post, Water and Sanitation Minister Mia said the financial support rendered will bring meaningful impact towards water sector.

Reads, Mia’ statement:

Last week I had the honour of spending two days with the World Bank Managing Director, Ms. Anna Bjerde, Vice President for Southern and Eastern Africa, Ms. Victoria Kwakwa, and a number of other senior Bank officials. Their visit included site assessments of various projects that they have made significant financial contributions towards.

On Thursday, 27th April 2023, we travelled to Chilobwe Township in Blantyre City to meet the victims of tropical Cyclone Freddy. As survivors described their horrific experiences, the World Bank team felt a great sense of sympathy and Ms. Bjerde expressed her sincere condolences and reassured survivors and relatives of the deceased of the World Bank’s support.

We then proceeded to visit Mudi Dam, under the Blantyre Water Board (BWB), which has done a very good job in protecting the Mudi Dam catchment area.

The Bank appreciated the Board’s reforestation initiatives and encouraged the Board to escalate these efforts. The BWB also briefed the World Bank guests on the Malawi Water and Sanitation Project.

Among other things, the Project will support rehabilitation of the water infrastructure, rehabilitate sanitation facilities in Blantyre City and provide institutional support to the Water Board, Blantyre City and the Ministry of Water and Sanitation.

The World Bank encouraged the Water Board to build climate resilient infrastructure, taking into account experiences arising from the effects of Cyclone Freddy.

Thereafter, we had a Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) briefing with the Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs at Ryalls Hotel. At this session, we were joined by the UNDP Resident Representative, EU Ambassador and also the Blantyre City Councillors, among other dignitaries. The PDNA report showed that the Water and Sanitation Sector needs at least USD 42.6 million to recover.

I was also present at the signing ceremony of the Malawi Water and Sanitation Project, which is a grant by the World Bank to the Malawi Government. The World Bank is supporting the Malawi Water and Sanitation project by injecting USD 145 million. The Minister of Finance, Honourable Sosten Gwengwe, MP, signed the financing agreement on behalf of the Malawian Government and Blantyre CEO, Dr Robert Hanjahanja signed on behalf of the Blantyre Water Board, while Mr. Hugh Ridell signed on behalf of the World Bank. Additionally, the World Bank Managing Director announced a further USD 100 million grant to support Cyclone Freddy recovery initiatives. I am tremendously grateful to the World Bank for this very kind gesture.

On Friday 29th April, 2023, we travelled with the World Bank officials to Lilongwe where we visited Nanjiri community to appreciate the positive impacts of the Lilongwe Water and Sanitation Project. This Project is also being supported by the World Bank and implemented by the Ministry of Water and Sanitation through the Lilongwe Water Board (LWB).

Thereafter, we passed by Madzi House, the Lilongwe Water Board’s Head Office where the World Bank officials appreciated the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, which is run with support from the Bank.

This system enables remote monitoring of water levels in all the tanks maintained by the Water Board and this has led to significant enhancements in service delivery. The World Bank was pleased with achievements registered through this project.

In concluding their assignment in the country, I accompanied the World Bank Managing Director and her team to State House to pay a courtesy call on our President, His Excellency, Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera where they discussed several pertinent issues including Malawi’s socio-economic development, the devastating effects of the tropical cyclones and matters incidental to gender equality. Ms. Anna Bjerde commended the President for his strong leadership abilities in response to circumstances at hand.

The World Bank is one of Malawi’s top development partners. I expressed gratitude to them for all they have done and continue to do in assisting with our country’s development agenda.

The mission set forth by President Dr. Chakwera, to guarantee that all Malawians have access to clean water and good sanitation facilities, is one that the Ministry of Water and Sanitation are steadfastly committed to achieving.